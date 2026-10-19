APC Expands in Middle East, Europe

Advanced Polymer Coatings (APC) expanded its international maritime sales team with two appointments.

James Kennedy has been appointed to lead sales across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman. Mark Isherwood will oversee sales in Northern Europe.

“James and Mark bring valuable experience and expertise that will help us further develop customer relationships in these regions, support our existing business, and identify new opportunities,” said Peter Stoyles, APC Global Sales Manager.

Kennedy brings more than 15 years of commercial leadership and business development experience in the maritime sector, including extensive work with shipping and energy companies in the Middle East. His responsibilities include developing relationships with shipowners, operators, charterers, technical managers and shipyards, with particular emphasis on newbuilding and drydock opportunities.

Isherwood has 15 years of experience in the marine and chemical industries, including positions with Methanex and SABIC. His focus will include helping tanker operators improve cargo handling efficiency through coating technologies that support faster tank cleaning and turnaround times.