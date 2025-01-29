Approval Granted for Blue Ammonia FPSO

MODEC and Toyo Engineering have jointly obtained an Approval in Principle (AiP) from ABS for a Blue Ammonia FPSO that will produce ammonia from the gas supplied by a traditional FPSO located nearby.

Blue ammonia is produced from hydrocarbons where the CO2 emitted during production is sequestrated.

The Blue Ammonia FPSO will use gas which has conventionally been reinjected as feedstock.

The FPSO will be equipped with a carbon capture and storage (CCS) system to capture the CO2 generated in the process of converting associated gas to ammonia (NH3) as well as the CO2 from gas turbine generators.

The hull was developed in collaboration with Mitsubishi Shipbuilding.

MODEC considers the AiP as an initial step in the development of a floating solution for alternative energy production and says it will continue to mature the concept.

“Blue ammonia has significant potential to lower the emissions of offshore operations. ABS is able to harness its extensive experience offshore alongside its global leadership in the classification of FPSOs to support the development of this potentially game-changing technology,” said Miguel Hernandez, ABS Senior Vice President, Global Offshore.

An alternative concept, for green ammonia production, was advanced in November last year when Lloyd’s Register signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) for its development.

For this concept, the unit will use renewable energy to provide power for electrolysis of seawater to produce green hydrogen, which will be combined with nitrogen and synthesized to produce green ammonia, ready for offloading to ammonia carriers. It is planned to be linked with offshore wind farms in Europe.



