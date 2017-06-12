Sunrui Earns USCG BWMS Type Approval

Related News
Eley to Take over as Polarcus CEO
Duncan Eley has been appointed chief executive officer of Oslo listed offshore geophysical services company Polarcus Limited…
USV Deployed for 22 Days in South China Sea
A Singapore based designer and manufacturer of unmanned surface vessels (USVs) said one of its vehicles was recently deployed…
Vard to Build Expedition Ship for Norway industrialist
Vard Holdings, a designers and shipbuilder of specialized vessels, announced that it has secured a contract for the design…
BOURBON, Kongsberg Partner on Digitalization
BOURBON and Kongsberg Maritime will execute joint projects under a new partnership agreement to develop new ways of efficient operations in the offshore services industry…
BP in Talks with Sirius for Ororo Offtake
Nigeria's Sirius Petroleum has said that it is in talks with BP, regarding an offtake and pre-payment facility to support…
ESPO Pushes Decarbonisation in EU Ports
In the European Sea Ports Organisation (ESPO)’s annual conference entitled “Ports in a changing Climate, a Changing world” Alvaro Rodriguez…
Future USS Gerald R. Ford Underway for Acceptance Trials
The future USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) departed Naval Station Norfolk for its second set of sea trials, known as acceptance trials (AT) May 24.
SeaBird in Debt Restructuring Proposal
SeaBird Exploration will propose to its bondholders and certain of its other creditors a debt restructuring of the SeaBird…
Popular News
Meek Named IMCA President
Harke Jan Meek, chief commercial officer at Heerema Marine Contractors, has been named the new president and chairman of the board of the
Shell Diverts U.S. LNG Cargo to Dubai
Royal Dutch Shell has sent a replacement cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United States to Dubai, shipping data shows
US Navy: Bigger is Better, but at What Cost?
The U.S. Navy has a balanced fleet, but it wants to grow bigger and better. Will the budget allow both? Maritime Reporter's March 2017 cover story
A Case for Maritime Cyber Security Capability
As I waited for my daughter’s decision regarding the peanuts she was contemplating, an Economist magazine headline grabbed my attention: Why