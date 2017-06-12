Marine Link
Tuesday, June 13, 2017

Sunrui Earns USCG BWMS Type Approval

June 12, 2017

The U.S. Coast Guard Marine Safety Center issued the fourth U.S. Coast Guard Ballast Water Management System Type Approval Certificate to Sunrui Marine Environment Engineering Co., Ltd. after a detailed review of the manufactures type approval application determined the system met the requirements of 46 CFR 162.060.
 
The Sunrui BalClor system incorporates a three step process consisting of filtering and electrolysis during uptake and neutralization at discharge. This approval covers 14 models with maximum treatment rated capacities between 170m3/h and 8500m3/h.
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover May 2017 - The Marine Propulsion Edition

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News