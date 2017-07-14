Tuco Marine Launches Aquaculture Service Boat

Denmark based boat builder Tuco Marine has launched a newly developed boat for high-pressure cleaning for fish farm operations in Norway.

According to Tuco Marine, the 15-meter workboat – an expansion of its ProZero vessel series – has been designed by the builder’s engineers in collaboration with aquaculture experts to match the exact demands of the industry.

In order to preserve a healthy fish population and a steady production rate, aquaculture facilities must ensure good net hygiene by removing marine fouling. This is typically done through mechanical net cleaning, which often takes place by sending a tethered remotely operated underwater vehicle (ROV) tautly along the nets while pumping filtered, high-pressure sea water through the net masks. The primary mission for the new vessel is to serve as a deployment and service platform for these ROVs.

The hull has special features and reinforcements that make it ideal for fish farm operations. The ProZero hull design is highly efficient and provides for a stable ride, even in rough seas where most vessels must surrender, he builder said. The cockpit is furnished with a comfortable interior and the layout is arranged to fully exploit the latest monitoring systems and the most reliable and accurate navigation technology available. Large windshields afford plenty of light and great visibility.

The 15m ProZero HPC boat is built from composite materials, reducing the structural weight of the vessel and helping to ensure durability and low maintenance.

Thanks to the low weight and the twin inboard diesel engines connected to the distinctive Volvo Penta IPS propulsion system with forward-facing, counter-rotating propellers, the vessel is capable of operating at more than 33 knots.

Tuco Marine said the vessel has undergone sea trials including testing of vessel speed, maneuverability, equipment functionality and safety features and has verified its full conformity with the projected performance specifications and proved its overall seaworthiness.