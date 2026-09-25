ARC Freedom Enters ARC's U.S.-Flagged Fleet

American Roll-On/Roll-Off Carrier Group Inc. (ARC Group) has added ARC Freedom to its U.S.-flagged fleet.



ARC Freedom (IMO 9505041) is a Large Car and Truck Carrier (LCTC) designed to transport automobiles, trucks, heavy equipment and other rolling and project cargo. The vessel will operate as part of the Maritime Security Program (MSP), providing commercially active U.S.-flag capacity that can be made available to support Department of War requirements.



“Freedom has always been inseparable from America’s identity,” said Eric Ebeling, President and CEO of ARC. “As America marks 250 years of independence, ARC Freedom is a fitting name for a vessel that will carry the U.S. flag around the world, serving our customers in peacetime and standing ready to serve our nation when called.”



"Adding the ARC Freedom to the U.S.-flag fleet is a major win for America's national security. As a member of the Maritime Security Program, this vessel will deliver the rapid response our military depends on to keep America safe. ARC continues to be a vital partner in ensuring the American merchant marine remains strong and prepared," said Captain Stephen M. Carmel, Administrator of the Maritime Administration (MARAD) at the U.S. Department of Transportation.



ARC Freedom provides nearly 8,000 car-equivalent units of capacity across 13 vehicle decks, including five hoistable decks that provide flexibility for cargo of varying sizes and configurations. The vessel also features a 6.5-meter-high main deck/door and a stern ramp capable of handling rolling loads of up to 320 metric tons. Together, these capabilities enable ARC Freedom to transport a broad range of cargo, from automobiles and commercial equipment to heavy industrial cargo and military equipment including the V-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft and the CH-47 helicopter, in support of both commercial and government missions.