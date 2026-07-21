Arc Joins the Maritime Battery Forum to Expand Electric Propulsion Solutions to Commercial Vessels

The Maritime Battery Forum (MBF) has welcomed Arc, a U.S.-based marine technology company developing integrated electric and hybrid-electric propulsion systems, as the newest member of its global community of maritime battery enablers.

Arc designs its battery systems, powertrain, thermal management systems, and software in-house, creating a fully integrated electric propulsion platform. Their vertically integrated approach allows the company to optimize every aspect of vessel performance, from battery management and propulsion control to software and thermal systems.

Arc is now applying its technology to larger commercial vessels, where electrification can deliver operational and environmental benefits. The company is currently developing a fleet of eight electric tugboats for deployment at the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. The first tugboat propulsion system has already been certified.