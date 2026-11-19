American Roll-On Roll-Off Carrier Group Inc. (ARC Group) has welcomed ARC United to its U.S.-flagged fleet, expanding the company’s ability to transport vehicles, heavy equipment and military cargo in support of American commerce and national defense.

ARC United is a 757-foot Large Car and Truck Carrier (LCTC) designed to transport vehicles, heavy equipment, breakbulk and project cargo. Through the Maritime Security Program, it will serve commercial and government customers in international trade while remaining available to support U.S. military requirements.

ARC United is the ninth vessel in ARC's fleet capable of carrying V-22 Osprey and CH-47 Chinook aircraft. These large military aircraft require deck clearance and cargo access that commercial vessels are not typically built to provide, making ARC’s fleet particularly valuable for overseas deployments and U.S. military exercises with partners.

ARC United has 13 cargo decks, including five with hoistable sections that accommodate cargo of varying heights with the ability to ship nearly 8,000 car-equivalent units. The LCTC’s stern ramp is rated for loads of up to 320 metric tons, enabling heavy rolling cargo to be loaded and discharged without shoreside cranes, an advantage at austere or damaged ports where that equipment is unavailable.

ARC United (IMO 9505053) will join sister ships ARC Freedom (IMO 9505041) and ARC Commitment (IMO 9505039) in the ARC fleet.