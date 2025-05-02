Argentinian Southern Energy Project, Golar LNG Agree on Second LNG Liquefaction Vessel

Argentina's Southern Energy Project said on Friday it has agreed with Golar LNG a contract for a second liquefaction vessel with a capacity of 3.5 million metric tons of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per year, a vessel which should arrive in the country in 2028.

Under Southern Energy, state oil producer YPF and other oil firms are planning to start up Argentina's first liquefaction vessel by 2027.

"One of the world's largest floating LNG projects in Argentina has been confirmed," celebrated Argentina's Economy Minister Luis Caputo on X, saying that together, the two ships should be able to export some $2.5 billion worth of LNG annually for the next 20 years.

"This will involve the construction of a new dedicated gas pipeline to supply two liquefaction vessels on the coast of Río Negro," he added. "With this investment Argentina could be liquefying 26 million cubic meters per day of natural gas from 2027."

(Reuters)