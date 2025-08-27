Ascenz Marorka Signs Contract to Equip 24 LNG Carriers with Sloshield

Ascenz Marorka, a GTT Group company, announced the signing of a contract with Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding, a GTT long-time partner, to equip 24 LNG carriers with its Sloshield system.

Sloshield is an advanced solution for detecting and reducing sloshing risks in LNG cargo tanks. By providing real-time monitoring and predictive analysis, it enables ship operators to preserve cargo integrity, limit structural stress, and optimise operational safety.

This contract underscores the strength of GTT’s integrated offering, combining the digital solutions developed by Ascenz Marorka, within its Digital division, with the Group’s established expertise in the design of cryogenic membrane containment systems.