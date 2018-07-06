Marine Link
Monday, July 9, 2018

ASEAN Members Strengthen Oil Spill Preparedness

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

July 6, 2018

Photo: International Maritime Organization (IMO)

Photo: International Maritime Organization (IMO)

 Oil spill contingency planning is in the spotlight at an IMO regional workshop in Pulau Indah, Malaysia (2-6 July). 

 
The workshop is helping countries (ASEAN Member States: Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, Thailand, Vietnam and Singapore.) in South East Asia become more familiar with the ASEAN Regional Oil Spill Contingency Plan - designed to enhance cooperation between States. Participants are reviewing a number of aspects of the plan and exercising its communication procedures.
 
IMO has long supported regional cooperation and capacity building in oil spill preparedness and response, including through a joint project with the oil and gas industry – the Global Initiative project for South East Asia (GI SEA). 
 
The workshop is being carried out under IMO’s Integrated Technical Cooperation Programme and hosted by the Government of Malaysia and the Marine Department of Malaysia, at the Maritime Transport Training Institute.
 
IMO is represented by Josephine Uranza, the Organization’s Regional Coordinator for the Asia and Pacific Sector. Expert support comes from Petronas, PIMMAG, ITOPF, OSRL and the GI SEA Project.
 
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Jun 2018 - Green Marine Technology

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News