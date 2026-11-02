Singapore-based Asia Break Bulk (ABB), part of Hamburg-based COLI Group, has signed long-term agreements with Schoeller Holdings for four new multipurpose heavy-lift vessels, with the first scheduled for delivery in October 2028.

The four 12,600-DWT Octopus-type vessels, designed by CSSC-SDARI, will each feature two 250-tonne cranes capable of tandem lifts of up to 500 tonnes, expanding ABB's project cargo transportation capabilities.

Each vessel will have a single box-shaped cargo hold measuring more than 89 meters in length, alongside a bridge-forward layout providing additional deck space for oversized cargo.

The vessels will also feature ice class 1A, allowing winter operations in ice-affected areas, and a design optimized for fuel efficiency at a service speed of 15 knots.

The first newbuild is scheduled for delivery in October 2028, with the remaining three sister vessels to follow.

The fleet expansion is aimed at meeting demand for transporting heavy, oversized and complex cargoes directly to destinations with limited port infrastructure and draft restrictions, reducing the need for intermediate cargo handling.

“We are seeing increasing demand from our customers for shorter transit times and direct access to ports and destinations with draft and infrastructure limitations,” said Maximilian Fischer, General Manager at Asia Break Bulk.

Schoeller Holdings is partnering with ABB on the project, providing fleet development and financing expertise, while Columbia Shipmanagement will supervise the newbuilding program.

Columbia will also assume technical and crew management responsibilities once the vessels enter service.

Founded in 2006, Asia Break Bulk has operated breakbulk, heavy-lift and project cargo services between Asia and Europe for two decades.

With the new vessels, the company plans to follow customer demand through flexible worldwide tramp services, transporting cargoes including wind energy components, offshore cables, power generation equipment, port cranes and steel products.