Ask the Experts: Engage Driveline Experts Early & Often

As anyone who has built a commercial vessel knows that working out the engineering early in the design process provides a better chance to get the vessel that meets the owner’s criteria and expectation. Bob Lennon, Business Development Manager, Regal Rexnord, a 40-year industry veteran, discusses with Maritime Matters: The MarineLink Podcast the tangible steps that any vessel owner can take to ensure that the vessels drivetrain is in good order to help ensure a quiet, vibration-free ride.