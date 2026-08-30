Marine Link
Thursday, September 3, 2026

Ask the Experts: Engage Driveline Experts Early & Often

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

August 30, 2026

As anyone who has built a commercial vessel knows that working out the engineering early in the design process provides a better chance to get the vessel that meets the owner’s criteria and expectation. Bob Lennon, Business Development Manager, Regal Rexnord, a 40-year industry veteran, discusses with Maritime Matters: The MarineLink Podcast the tangible steps that any vessel owner can take to ensure that the vessels drivetrain is in good order to help ensure a quiet, vibration-free ride. 

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Digging Deeper: Challenges and Trends in the Dredging Industry

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