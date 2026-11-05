AskChief Specialised Al for maritime Technical and HSQE teams announced that it is opening its platform to the wider market after surpassing 100 vessels in under a year of live use with shipowners and ship managers.

Shipping companies have the knowledge they need, but it is fragmented across manuals, SMS, vessel records, past cases and experienced people. Teams waste time rebuilding context, while lessons from one vessel may never reach the next.

AskChief makes that knowledge usable in the task. AskChief Technical brings evidence and fleet experience into troubleshooting and technical operations. AskChief Compliance turns procedures, regulations and records into faster checks, audit preparation and evidence-backed responses. For multi-step work, AskChief can gather the relevant material, examine it in context and prepare it for review, helping teams move from issue to action with sources visible and professionals in control.

AskChief has worked with maritime operators including Seanergy Maritime, Castor Ships, Jolea, Delia, IMECS (part of the ITOCHU Group) and others. Their Technical and HSQE teams have helped shape AskChief Technical and AskChief Compliance around real tasks onboard vessels and in shore-based offices.

AskChief is now available to shipowners and ship managers. To see AskChief at work or request a demonstration, visit here.