ASRY Celebrates Completion, Delivery of Two Self-Propelled Bunker Vessels

The Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard Company (ASRY) held an official ceremony to mark the successful completion, construction and delivery of two self-propelled bunker vessels to Bapco Refining, a subsidiary of Bapco Energies. The ceremony was attended by officials from the Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications, alongside senior executives and representatives from both companies and other relevant stakeholders.

The ceremony witnessed the signing of the Protocol of Delivery by Sayed Mahmood Al Matooq, EVP Technical Services and Engineering at Bapco Refining, and Dr. Ahmed Al Abri, Chief Executive Officer of ASRY. The event also featured a video highlighting the key milestones of the project from its inception through to completion, followed by a visit to one of the vessels to view its key capabilities and operational systems.

The project represents the culmination of an integrated journey that began with the design, engineering and construction phases, followed by the launching of the two vessels and their first entry into the water. This was followed by outfitting, commissioning, technical testing, performance trials and training, leading to full operational readiness and official delivery.