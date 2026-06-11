ASRY Further Strengthens European Presence at Posidonia 2026

The Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard Company (ASRY), a leading industrial maritime hub, took part in the "Posidonia 2026" exhibition held in Athens, Greece, June 1-5.

The exhibition provided ASRY with a platform to showcase its integrated services and specialized maritime solutions across different sectors of the industry, while also strengthening engagement with key clients, strategic partners, decision-makers, and representatives of global shipping and maritime operators. It also helped expand opportunities for cooperation, explore new business prospects.

The Posidonia exhibition is considered one of the most prominent events on the global maritime calendar, bringing together thousands of exhibitors, visitors, and specialists from around the world. It serves as a leading international platform for exchanging expertise and showcasing the latest innovations, technologies, and solutions across the shipping, logistics, engineering, and marine services sectors.