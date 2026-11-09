The Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard Company (ASRY) and Priya Blue Group have unveiled the brand identity of their joint venture, ASRY Green Ship Recycling, during ADIPEC 2026 in Abu Dhabi.

The launch builds on the partnership between the two companies, which has progressed into active operations with the commencement of its first ship recycling project in the Kingdom of Bahrain. Best Oasis serves as the vessel acquisition and commercial partner for the joint venture.

The joint venture brings together ASRY's industrial and maritime infrastructure and capabilities with Priya Blue's experience in the recycling of ships and complex marine assets.