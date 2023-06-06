AST Announces ‘Try Before You Buy’ Offer for OneWeb

Following the launch of OneWeb’s 18th satellite deployment, Applied Satellite Technology (AST) Ltd has brought to market an opportunity for maritime organizations to ‘try before you buy’ the new OneWeb service.

AST is enabling maritime users across Europe, the Mediterranean and 50 degrees North to get connected to the fast, reliable and affordable OneWeb service with the additional benefit of AST’s exclusive bandwidth management solution INTEGRA Control, a data management software offering real-time, application-level control.

With OneWeb’s LEO constellation, industries, such as maritime, offshore and mining, which operate in the world’s most remote locations, will for the first time, be able to access 4G-like connectivity anywhere in the world – opening up enhanced solution for operational comms, crew welfare, as well as increasing the opportunity for automated solutions such as autonomous vessels and remote management.

In 2021, AST were chosen as OneWeb’s first commercial maritime partner and have supported the satellite launches, trialed the solution and hardware, and will be one of the first to market this technology in 50 degrees North, the Mediterranean and Europe.

Andrew Peters, Chief Executive Officer at AST, said, “AST is beyond proud to be the first commercial maritime partner for OneWeb – our shared belief that connectivity at sea should be as seamless and simple as it is onshore has led to this moment where the final piece of the jigsaw is in sight, as we’re the first to bring the service to market for our customers.”

Lukasz Latosinski, Head of Marine Networks at AST, said, “Myself, and my team at AST are so excited to bring OneWeb opportunities to market for our customers – we watched in anticipation as the final launch of the satellites were deployed at the end of March and look forward to seeing it in full operation all over the globe.”

Carole Plessy, VP, Europe, and Global Maritime at OneWeb, said, “We’re proud to work with The AST Group, not just because of the strength of its market insight, reach and capabilities, but because of our shared belief that remote, faultless connectivity is essential to delivering operational excellence.”