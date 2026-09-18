ATE Energy OCEANUS 1 Cable Laying Vessel Enters Service

ATE Energy International Co., Ltd. and Synergy Marine Group announced the arrival in Taiwan of OCEANUS 1, a new cable laying vessel for subsea infrastructure and offshore energy projects in the Taiwan Strait and the wider region.

Built by Pacific Shipbuilding Joint Stock Company in Vietnam, OCEANUS 1 arrived in Kaohsiung on September 16 following her handover at the shipyard. The vessel adds to Taiwan’s domestic capability in subsea cable installation and marine engineering.

Designed for operating conditions in the Taiwan Strait, OCEANUS 1 is classed as an Offshore Support Vessel (Cable Lay) with DPS-2 capability. She carries an 8,000-tonne cable carousel, a 250-tonne hydraulic A-frame and a 40-tonne service crane. A jet plough allows cable to be laid and buried in a single operation, and an SMD Quasar III work-class ROV supports touchdown monitoring and subsea survey. Her modular work deck can be configured for cable transport, trenching, cable protection, jointing and survey work, allowing the vessel to support offshore wind cable installation, subsea power transmission and other marine infrastructure projects.

Ship management of OCEANUS 1, covering technical and crew management, is provided by Synergy Marine Group through its Taiwan-based and regional offices. Mermaid Subsea Services (Thailand) Ltd. is expected to support project management for the vessel’s cable lay operations, subject to the award and finalisation of the relevant projects and contractual arrangements. ATE’s Submarine Cables Department will oversee the vessel’s deployment and cable lay activities.