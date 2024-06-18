Atlantic Towing Modernizes Halifax Port Fleet with Svitzer Escort Tugboats

Atlantic Towing, a member of the J.D. Irving family of companies, and Svitzer have made joint investment in the modernization of the Port of Halifax fleet by acquiring two new escort tugboats from the Rastar 3200 series, each boasting an 85-ton bollard pull.

The new tugboats were specifically selected to accommodate the expanded volume of operations in the Port of Halifax and ensure Atlantic Towing maintains its role as the premier operator at the port.

Currently, three tugs are permanently stationed in Halifax, supplemented by two on-call vessels. The new Rastar 3200 vessels will replace the on-call tugs, offering a more robust and permanent solution.

Atlantic Towing, based in Saint John, New Brunswick, Canada, has been serving the Port of Halifax for nearly 20 years and has partnered with Svitzer, headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, since 2010.

The two new tugboats are currently under construction at the Uzmar Shipyard and are expected to be operational later this year.

“These new tugs are built to handle larger container ships, which are increasingly calling at Halifax, the only Eastern Canadian port capable of accommodating them. The enhanced escort capabilities in various weather conditions will boost efficiency and safety at the port,” said Adam Parsons, Harbour Master, Halifax Port Authority.

“Through a collaborative effort, Svitzer's newbuild team, along with operations and procurement departments in Copenhagen and Panama, worked closely with Atlantic Towing to identify the best technical and operational solutions. These 85-ton escort tugs from the Rastar 3200 series exemplify our commitment to co-creating effective solutions with partners,” added Arjen Van Dijk, Managing Director Svitzer Americas.