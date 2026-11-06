Atlas Copco Gas and Process has reached two milestones this autumn by expanding its production operations in South Korea and North America. Atlas Copco Gas and Process Korea in Busan, South Korea has opened a new facility that will provide greater production capacity for different compressor technologies. In upstate New York, Atlas Copco Comptec LLC has added a large high bay space to an existing manufacturing facility, thereby increasing its production capabilities for centrifugal compressors.

Established in 1981, Atlas Copco's presence in Korea has met the needs of various industries in the local market. By establishing its dedicated Gas and Process presence in Busan in 2021, the company brought greater focus to the LNG Carrier and marine market. The local company's continuous growth has now created demand for the development of a new factory, this time resulting in what will be their third production facility.

The new space increases facility size by 17,000 sq.-m. (approx. 183,000 sq ft) and improves operation capabilities by over double. It is also enabling the Korean team to cater to other market segments and product lines, in addition to the centrifugal and oil-free gas screw compressors for Marine LNG it has been producing. Inaugurated in October 2026, the new factory is located in the Eco Delta Industrial Complex within Myeongji-dong, Gangseo-gu, Busan.

Located in Voorheesville NY, Atlas Copco Comptec LLC has been engineering, manufacturing, and servicing integrally geared centrifugal compressors for the past 46 years. With this initiative, Atlas Copco is adding just under 6,000 square meters (approx. 63,000 sq. ft.) of manufacturing space. It will help meet the needs of current and future projects in dynamic markets such as hydrocarbon processing, LNG, carbon capture, and industrial gases. The new facility was inaugurated during a formal ceremony in late October.