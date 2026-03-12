ATSB Releases Preliminary Report on Coral Adventurer Grounding

An Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) preliminary report has been released that outlines the order of events leading up to the grounding of the cruise ship Coral Adventurer near a remote port on the north-east coast of Papua New Guinea in December.

The ATSB launched a transport safety investigation after the 93-metre Australian-flagged ship grounded on the morning of 27 December 2025, with 80 passengers and 44 crew on board.

The cruise, which had left Cairns 10 days earlier, had visited several sites in Papua New Guinea, with passages between them generally conducted overnight. On the morning of the accident, the ship was towards the end of one such overnight passage, from Lababia to Dregerhafen.

The planned route to enter Dregerhafen involved first turning to port, so the ship could pass south of Nussing Island, and then turning to starboard, to continue towards the harbor entrance.

During the night, the chief mate had made a small change to this route in the ship’s ECDIS, intending to smooth out the second turn.

At about 0512, as the ship approached Dregerhafen, the chief mate attempted to select this modified route in the ECDIS, but found it would not load until a ‘route safety check’ had been performed via the ECDIS’s route editor function.

While the chief mate was addressing this issue, the ship travelled past its first waypoint for the planned turn to port.

After resolving the ECDIS issue and realizing the waypoint had been missed, the chief mate switched the steering from autopilot to manual, to expedite the turn to port and quickly regain the planned track.

“During this hard manual turn, the ship slowed considerably, to 3.8 knots,” ATSB Chief Commissioner Angus Mitchell said. “The chief mate, perceiving the loss of speed was due to a strong current, increased the RPM setting of both Azipull thrusters.”

At about 0518, the ship had returned to the planned track, and the chief mate switched the steering mode back to autopilot. Speed had now increased to around 8 knots, 2.5 knots higher than planned.

As the ship arrived at the wheel over point for its second turn, the chief mate altered course to starboard but the ship did not turn as quickly as anticipated, resulting in a wider than planned turn.

With the ship now travelling at 8.5 knots and roughly 200 meters west of its planned track, the chief mate switched back to manual steering and increased the rate of turn.

“At this point, in dark conditions and without navigational aids or lights ashore, the chief mate reported being unable to visually identify the surrounding topography in relation to what was being shown on the ECDIS,” Mitchell explained.

The preliminary report notes the master arrived on the bridge around this time, however the ship continued past the planned track and grounded on a reef about 160 meters east of it.

Coral Adventurer came to rest and was heeled over about 6 degrees to port. There were no reported injuries to those on board. The ship sustained hull indentation damage, and some structural deformation.

After initial refloating efforts were unsuccessful, all passengers were disembarked on 30 December 2025. The ship was refloated a short time later, and navigated to a safe anchorage for further assessment.

“As the investigation progresses, it will consider the data captured by the ship’s voyage data recorder, as well as available CCTV footage,” Mitchell said. “Investigators will also analyze human factors considerations, and will review the ship and its operator’s passage planning and navigation procedures, including resource management.

“There will also be a review of the ship’s emergency response procedures and overall safety oversight.”



