Auramarine Hires Räty as Engineering Director

Finnish fuel and auxiliary systems company Auramarine Ltd announced it has appointed Henri Räty as director of engineering and products, based in Lieto, Finland.

As a shipbuilding engineer with extensive experience in project management and technical engineering in the maritime industry, Räty will play an instrumental role in the design management and strategic oversight of Auramarine’s range of fuel supply systems and solutions for both conventional and alternative fuels.

Räty joins Auramarine from Meyer Turku, where he was technical manager with the responsibility for the design of shipbuilding projects. His previous experience includes project and engineering management roles at Citec Group, ALMACO Group and Rolls Royce.

The appointment will further advance the company’s strategic investments in the development of modular fuel supply and auxiliary systems for the marine, power and process industries, Auramarine said.

Commenting on the appointment of Auramarine’s new management team member, CEO John Bergman said: “We are delighted to welcome Henri Räty to our team at Auramarine. With his vast experience in of the shipbuilding market, Henri will support Auramarine with expanding our design capabilities.

“The appointment also reinforces our organization's significant growth in recent years, including our recent expansion into related markets such as the process industry, as well as the development of our lifecycle services offering. We look forward to growing our business together to support the shipping, power and process industries now and into the future.”

Räty said, “The changing nature of naval architecture and ship design in line with the transition within the industry has created significant opportunities for innovative companies such as Auramarine to come to the fore with solutions that help to meet the many challenges that organizations now face. I am very much looking forward to the opportunity to lead Auramarine’s experienced engineering team and helping our customers to thrive.”