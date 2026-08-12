AURELIA Introduces Zero-Emission Vessel Concept for Bahamas

AURELIA has welcomed Silas Cooper, Honorary Consul of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas to the Kingdom of the Netherlands, to its Amsterdam office for a working visit dedicated to the future of inter-island connectivity in The Bahamas.

The meeting, also joined by Bastiaan Visser of Sustainable Capital Group, focused on AURELIA’s zero-emission ferry and cruise concept — a vessel designed to connect the islands of The Bahamas through clean, silent, and future-proof maritime transport.

As part of the AURELIA Clean Sailing fleet, the vessel will operate as a floating laboratory, deploying and testing disruptive green maritime technologies under real operating conditions.

Cooper reviewed AURELIA’s business plan in detail and expressed strong support for the initiative, underscoring its relevance to The Bahamas’ ambitions for more sustainable, resilient transportation infrastructure across the archipelago.

“We are proud and grateful for the trust shown by Consul Cooper and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The Bahamas,” said Raffaele Frontera, Owner and CEO of AURELIA. “This visit reflects a shared commitment to bringing real, deployable green technology to island transport — not as a concept on paper, but as vessels operating in real conditions. We look forward to building this partnership together with Sustainable Capital Group in the months ahead.”

AURELIA and Sustainable Capital Group will jointly define the next steps of the cooperation, with further details to be announced in the coming weeks.



