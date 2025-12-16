Marine Link
Austal USA Employs SSI ShipbuildingPLM Solution

December 16, 2025

SSI CEO Denis Morais and Austal USA President Michelle Kruger sign the agreement. © SSI

SSI, a leader delivering software, services, and expertise for the business of shipbuilding, announced that Austal USA, a partner since 2005, will use its ShipbuildingPLM product lifecycle management (PLM) solution to further expand its digital transformation.

This decision reflects Austal USA’s pursuit of innovation and operational excellence in shipbuilding, showing how a shipbuilding-specific digital platform can accelerate production, reduce risk, and create a single source of truth across complex programs.

By leveraging ShipbuildingPLM, Austal USA is setting a new benchmark for how government shipbuilding programs can move fast, deliver consistently, and continuously improve at every stage of construction.

Since 2005, Austal USA has delivered 34 vessels to the US Navy using SSI ShipConstructor. For Austal USA, ShipbuildingPLM adds data-driven decision-making, streamlined workflows, and secure, traceable information across programs.

This solution will serve as the digital thread across all vessels and programs, from U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard vessels to complex steel ships and module production for Virginia- and Columbia-class submarines. By providing a configuration-managed view of each program, ShipbuildingPLM will provide a tool to accelerate production, improve consistency, and reduce project risk.

