Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Austal USA Launches LCS 34

May 24, 2022

Photo courtesy Austal USA

 Austal USA launched the 17th Independence-variant Littoral Combat Ship (LCS), the future USS Augusta (LCS 34). Assisted by tugs, the ship was escorted out of Austal USA’s floating dry dock and secured pier side on the waterfront for machinery commissioning and system activation in preparation for sea trials later this year.

Augusta is the 17th of 19 Independence-variant Littoral Combat Ships that Austal USA is building for the U.S. Navy.  Five LCS are under various stages of construction. Austal USA is also constructing four Expeditionary Fast Transport ships for the U.S. Navy and will begin construction on Navajo-class Towing, Salvage, and Rescue Ships this summer.

