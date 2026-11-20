Thrustmaster of Texas, Inc., a Houston-based designer and manufacturer of advanced marine propulsion systems, announced that it has been selected by Austal USA to supply the bow tunnel thrusters for the U.S. Navy's T-AGOS-25 Class ships. The thrusters will give the T-AGOS-25 Class enhanced maneuverability, precise low-speed handling, and dependable performance when the mission demands it most.

The award covers the lead ship of a planned seven-ship U.S. Navy Program of Record (PoR), positioning Thrustmaster to support the class for years to come.

Thrustmaster's portfolio also includes main propulsion and bow thrusters for multiple Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) development efforts, placing the company at the forefront of next-generation naval technology.