Australia Fines Indonesians Fishing Illegally

Eighteen Indonesian nationals pleaded guilty to illegally fishing in Australian waters in three separate cases at Darwin Local Court on May 27.

Australian authorities apprehended an Indonesian vessel fishing illegally on May 11, 2025, near Croker Island, Northern Territory. Then then apprehended two other Indonesian vessels fishing illegally on May 12, 2025, near the Cobourg Peninsula, Northern Territory.

Authorities seized more than 900kg of sea cucumber with a market value up to A$90,000 ($58,000) and a range of fishing equipment.

The crews were detained, and the three fishing vessels were seized and destroyed at sea in accordance with Australian law.

The master of one vessel had prior findings of guilt for similar offending in 2007 and was fined A$10,000. The masters of the remaining two vessels were each fined A$8,000. The remaining crew were each fined A$4,000.

They have all be returned to Indonesia.

There have been 212 Indonesian fishers prosecuted in Darwin Local Court since July 1, 2024.

Australian authorities are using additional measures to combat illegal fishing at its source, including the delivery of public information campaigns within Indonesian fishing communities, the distribution of educational material, targeted social media campaigns and proactive engagement with fishers.



