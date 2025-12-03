Australia Intercepts Cocaine Hidden in Reefer

Almost A$9 million ($6 million) worth of cocaine hidden inside a refrigerated shipping container (reefer) has been seized after Australian authorities intercepted the cargo on its arrival into Port Botany in New South Wales.

Australian Border Force officers identified the consignment and conducted an x-ray examination which identified anomalies in the rear of the container.

Further examination located 22 individually wrapped plastic blocks, with an estimated total weight of 27kg. Presumptive testing of the consignment returned a positive reading for cocaine. Packages containing tracking devices were also located in the container.

The haul is enough for about 135,000 street-level deals.

Since October, 2025, about 145kg of cocaine has been found by ABF officers in refrigerated containers.

Australia's strong collaboration with national and international law enforcement partners played a critical role in disrupting the ability of criminal networks to flood Australia with illicit drugs.



