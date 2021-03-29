Australia's MMA Offshore Scores Offshore Wind Hat-trick in Taiwan

Australian offshore vessel operator MMA Offshore has secured three new contracts in the offshore wind market in Taiwan.

The contracts are for the vessels MMA Pride, MMA Crystal, and MMA Responder.

"These three contracts, with firm periods totaling 270 days, increase the Company’s contracted revenue by an aggregate total of approximately A$7.0 million. These contracts also provide for an additional option period totaling 118 days," MMA Offshore said.

The three MMA vessels will mobilize to Taiwan to provide a range of offshore wind farm support services.

“MMA Pride” will provide accommodation and walk to work services supporting turbine works at the Changhua wind farm; “MMA Crystal” will support a pre-installation noise mitigation survey for the Formosa 2 wind farm development; and “MMA Responder” will support a bubble curtain noise mitigation scope for turbine installation works on the Changfang and Xidao wind farm project.

The “MMA Pride” and “MMA Crystal” are scheduled to begin operations in early April 2021 and the “MMA Responder” in late June 2021.

MMA’s Managing Director, David Ross, said: “We are extremely pleased to secure these contracts which further establish MMA’s presence in servicing our offshore wind market clients in Taiwan. This is a key strategic focus area for the business as we diversify our service offering into supporting the growing offshore renewables market.”