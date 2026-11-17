CiS delivered and commissioned its ORKA Dock autonomous launch and recovery system for a defence customer following successful sea acceptance testing aboard a crewed vessel.

The undisclosed organization will operate ORKA Dock from an uncrewed surface vessel (USV), using its existing ORKA unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), to support a range of maritime missions, primarily intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) and the protection of critical underwater infrastructure (CUI).

ORKA Dock provides a fully enclosed, environmentally controlled hangar for storing, operating and recharging an ORKA UAV. Introduced earlier this year and now in full production at the company’s Rostock drone factory, the system has seen rapid adoption in the European security and defence sector.

Incorporating CiS’s proprietary Precision Landing System (PLS), the dock enables take-off and landing by day or night, with launch and recovery of ORKA’s tested at vessel speeds of up to 15 knots into wind. Uniquely, the cradle ORKA lands and locks into has no moving parts and requires no motion stabilisation, reducing the potential for mechanical failure points and simplifying maintenance.

Deploying ORKA Dock aboard its USV will give CiS’s customer an autonomous aerial overwatch capability, from remote mission tasking through take-off and flight to recovery. With a flight speed of up to 100 km/h and endurance of up to 75 minutes, ORKA can quickly reach and investigate contacts far ahead of the USV, extending situational awareness for commanders and security personnel.