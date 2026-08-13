Autonomy Offshore: Uncrewed Systems Move from Trials to Critical Operations

When maritime autonomy is discussed, the image is often a large cargo ship crossing an ocean without a crew. That remains a longer-term regulatory and technical challenge. The more immediate commercial market is developing elsewhere – smaller uncrewed surface vessels (USVs) and autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) are already surveying seabeds, inspecting pipelines and cables, monitoring offshore wind farms, and collecting hydrographic and geophysical data.

Intelatus Global Partners identifies 825 USV, Maritime Autonomous Surface Ship (MASS), AUV, and glider commercialized designs and prototypes offered globally by more than 300 market players (Figure 1). Europe and North America dominate the supplier base.



Figure 1: Autonomous systems market by region, June 2026



Source: Intelatus Global Partners.



Not One Market

The terminology can obscure the commercial picture. MASS generally refers to larger ships operating at varying levels of autonomy, including vessels that still carry crews. USVs are smaller surface robots controlled remotely or operating through pre-programmed missions. AUVs work below the surface without a tether, gathering sonar, camera, and other sensor data. Gliders are underwater drones designed for long, efficient ocean surveying rather than fast maneuvering.

For offshore energy, this distinction matters. The near-term opportunity is not to remove every person from every vessel. It is to use autonomous systems for specific, repetitive, and data-intensive tasks that do not require a large, crewed ship to remain continuously on site.

The regulatory pathways are also different. The International Maritime Organization adopted a non-mandatory MASS Code in May 2026, effective from July 1, 2026, while the mandatory code is expected to enter into force in 2032. Until then, large internationally trading autonomous ships will continue to develop cautiously. Smaller USVs and AUVs, usually operating within national waters and, hence, regulated at the domestic level, are advancing faster.



Business Model Is Changing



Autonomous platforms can be sold directly, supplied as an integrated turnkey system, leased for a project, or operated by the provider as a service (Table 1). The last model may prove the most important commercially.

Under Data-as-a-Service, the supplier owns and maintains the USV or AUV, manages regulatory compliance, launches and recovers the platform, controls the mission from a remote operations center, and delivers processed data to the client. The energy company buys an inspection, survey, or monitoring result rather than a robot.

Table 1: Commercial operating models for USVs and AUVs

Model What the customer receives Typical expenditure Direct sale USV/AUV platform, command-and-control suite and sensor payloads. CAPEX Turnkey ecosystem Integrated package, potentially including launch and recovery, AUV/ROV payloads, communications and control systems. CAPEX Lease Access to one or more systems for a defined project period. OPEX Data-as-a-Service Managed mission, platform operation, data acquisition and processed deliverables. OPEX





This shifts spending from a one-time capital purchase to an operating-service contract and changes where value accumulates. Hull construction remains important, but differentiation and potentially margin increasingly move to command-and-control software, secure communications, sensor integration, data processing, regulatory approvals, and the operating record needed to gain client and insurer confidence. These capabilities may create a stronger competitive moat than the hardware characteristics themselves.

For investors, service-based models offer recurring revenue and deeper customer relationships, yet Data-as-a-Service is not automatically asset-light – providers must still finance platforms, remote centers, software, and maintenance. Financing also becomes more complex when the physical asset depends on a proprietary command-and-control stack. Lenders and buyers need clarity over software and data ownership, as well as continued technical support if the developer fails or changes ownership.



Offshore Energy – Natural Beachhead



Survey and inspection work is unusually well suited to autonomy. Offshore wind farms, subsea production systems, export cables, pipelines, and carbon-storage sites require large volumes of repeatable data throughout their lifecycle. Much of that work consists of following planned routes, maintaining sensor coverage, and returning comparable datasets over time.

USVs can carry multibeam echosounders, side-scan sonar, sub-bottom profilers, magnetometers, and environmental sensors. Larger units can also deploy and recover AUVs and gliders to extend survey capabilities and range. The latter two, meanwhile, can fly close to the seabed or subsea infrastructure and gather higher-resolution data without remaining connected to a support vessel.

The operating case combines several advantages: fewer personnel offshore, lower exposure to marine hazards, reduced pressure on specialist crews, lower fuel use than conventional survey vessels, parallel deployment of multiple systems, and remote operations centers supporting missions across locations. Autonomous platforms can also access shallow, remote, or environmentally sensitive areas that are difficult or uneconomic for larger vessels.

The productivity gains can be substantial. In 2018, Ocean Infinity deployed up to six HUGIN 6000 AUVs simultaneously from a single support vessel for Woodside Energy’s Scarborough project offshore Australia. The vessels operated nearly entirely in autonomous mode, eliminating the need to deploy additional USVs. The fleet surveyed nearly 6,800 line kilometers of seabed in 19.8 operational days, with Ocean Infinity estimating efficiency, including through multitasking, at almost four times that of a single-AUV approach. Other benefits included reduced emissions, waste production, and man-hours. Autonomy can therefore improve project-cycle time and decision speed as well as reduce vessel days.



Commercial Deployment – Moving Beyond Pilots



Recent projects show the market moving from trials to commercial deployment.

In 2024, Ocean Infinity and Shell signed a five-year global framework agreement for geophysical and geotechnical services using the Armada fleet of uncrewed and lean-crewed vessels. Payload control and data processing are handled from onshore operations centers, with the fleet intended to transition to fully uncrewed offshore operations. Unlike a one-off trial, the agreement embeds autonomous capacity in the procurement plans of a major international operator.

Reach Subsea marked another milestone in October 2025, when Reach Remote 1 received approval from Norway’s NMA and the UK’s MCA in June 2026 to operate entirely remotely without a support vessel, allowing coverage of most of the North Sea. In February 2026, the USV secured an Equinor contract on behalf of state-owned Gassco to inspect about 3,500 kilometers of subsea pipelines in Norway and along export routes to Denmark, Germany, and the UK. This shows that uncrewed vessels are moving into large-scale, safety-critical infrastructure inspection.

Offshore wind is advancing in parallel. Fugro’s Blue Essence completed what the company called the first fully remote offshore wind inspection in 2023. Fugro has also deployed USVs for site characterization, asset integrity, and environmental monitoring. Orsted’s Examiner USV is surveying turbine-foundation and export-cable areas at Hornsea 3 using multibeam, sub-bottom, and sound-velocity equipment.

The next step is longer subsea residency and intervention. In June 2026, PXGEO and Equinor agreed to test Saab’s Sabertooth underwater intervention drone in Norway for autonomous docking and subsea infrastructure inspection in AUV mode. Systems able to remain subsea, recharge or dock autonomously, and revisit assets repeatedly could materially change life-of-field monitoring economics.



What Still Limits Adoption



The technology is operational, but scaling remains constrained by fragmented regulation, particularly across borders. Insurers and classification societies require evidence that remote operators, collision-avoidance systems, machinery, and communications can match conventional safety standards. Navigation may be autonomous, but mission planning, exception handling, and maintenance still rely heavily on people. At the same time, approvals and an established safety record can become a competitive advantage that is harder to replicate than the hull itself.

Cybersecurity is equally critical. Linking vessel control, satellite or radio communications, cloud data, positioning systems, and onshore operations centers increases exposure to GPS spoofing and jamming, malware, ransomware, denial-of-service attacks, and unauthorized access to operational technology. Cyber resilience must therefore be built into the full system, including suppliers and shore infrastructure, rather than added after construction.



A Hybrid Operating Model



Autonomous systems are moving into repeat contracts, framework agreements, and permanent operating fleets. Yet they will not replace conventional vessels. Heavy intervention, complex construction, emergency response, and weather-sensitive operations will still require large platforms and offshore crews, while routine surveys, environmental monitoring, and repeat inspections are more prone to substitution. The likely outcome is a shift in fleet utilization, with some segments under greater pressure to adapt.

Autonomy is therefore a capacity multiplier, not a wholesale replacement strategy. Operators must assess whether a task is repetitive, data-intensive, and otherwise suitable for remote supervision, whether communications and approvals are available, if the resulting data can support asset-management decisions.

The strongest market positions will likely belong to companies combining reliable platforms with command-and-control software, data analytics, licensing and established energy-sector relationships. Hundreds of designs will not translate into as many durable businesses – basic hardware may become more competitive, while integrated operators capture more value. Yet autonomy itself will cease to be the product – instead, it will be dependable information delivered faster and with fewer people offshore.







Sources

1.International Maritime Organization (IMO)

2.Ocean Infinity

3.Reach Subsea

4.Fugro

5.Orsted

6.Offshore Energy

7.Cyber Trust & Resilience for Maritime (CYTUR)

8.Intelatus Global Partners



Top 20 Leading Suppliers of Autonomous Offshore Systems

1.L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

2.OceanAlpha Group Ltd.

3.Aqua Helpers Unmanned Surface Vehicle Co., Ltd.

4.Leidos, Inc.

5.Exail Technologies SA

6.Cellula Robotics Ltd.

7.HavocAI Inc.

8.Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII)

9.Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd. (ST Engineering)

10.Hydronalix, Inc.

11.Planet Ocean Limited (company’s ecoSUB Robotics division)

12.Subsea Europe Services GmbH (company’s FLANQ business unit)

13.Korea Research Institute of Ships and Ocean Engineering (KRISO) and SafeTechResearch Co., Ltd. (project partners)

14.ProZero International ApS (Tuco Marine Group)

15.ULAQ Global Otonom Sistemler A.Ş. (ULAQ GLOBAL Autonomous Systems Inc.)

16.Seadrone S.L. (Zelenza Group)

17.Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology (JAMSTEC)

Source: Intelatus Global Partners





