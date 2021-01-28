Avenir Allegiance LNG Bunkering Vessel Launched in China

Avenir LNG on Thursday announced the launch of the Avenir Allegiance, dubbed the world’s largest dual-purpose, LNG supply and bunkering vessel, built by CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering Co. (CIMC SOE).

The vessel was launched at 7 am on January 27th, 2021 at Zhoushan Changhong International Shipyard Co. Ltd. Due for delivery from CIMC SOE in the third quarter of this year, the vessel will be the first 20,000cbm vessel to join the Avenir LNG fleet and the world’s largest LNG bunkering vessel, the company said.

The Avenir Allegiance will be Cayman Island flagged and the 4th of 6 newbuilds delivered to Avenir LNG. Avenir’s first newbuild the Avenir Advantage was delivered in October 2020 and will be followed by the Avenir Accolade, Aspiration, Allegiance, Ascension, and Achievement this year.

Peter Mackey, CEO Avenir LNG Limited, said: “We are delighted to see the latest, and largest, vessel in the Avenir LNG fleet being successfully launched by our partners CIMC SOE. We look forward to taking delivery of the Avenir Allegiance later this year."

"As the largest LNG bunkering vessel in the world, the Avenir Allegiance is a clear demonstration of our commitment to developing new LNG supply chains globally. She will play a critical role in helping the shipping industry to transition to LNG as a more environmentally sustainable fuel. The Allegiance will operate as both an LNG bunkering vessel and an LNG supply vessel.

"This highly flexible vessel underscores our strategy of simultaneously unlocking multiple new LNG markets with multi-functional assets. We can deliver LNG to a broad range of customers from a single vessel, improving efficiency in the LNG supply chain and ultimately reducing costs to our end-customers.”

Earlier this month, Avenir LNG saw the launch of its third 7,500 cbm dual-purpose, liquefied natural gas supply and bunkering vessel, Avenir Aspiration from Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering Co.

The Avenir Aspiration will undergo final outfitting before commissioning, and gas and sea trials in time for a mid-2021 delivery.