Industrial software developer AVEVA and digital integration specialist PROSTEP have signed a technology partnership agreement aimed at improving data connectivity across shipbuilding and offshore engineering operations.



Under the agreement, PROSTEP will develop next-generation standard connectors for AVEVA's Unified Engineering and Asset Lifecycle Management platforms using its OpenPDM integration technology. The objective is to improve digital continuity between engineering, design, manufacturing and asset management systems, reducing development times and improving project efficiency.



The agreement expands a longstanding collaboration between the companies as AVEVA transitions its industrial software portfolio from traditional on-premises installations toward cloud-native solutions.



PROSTEP's OpenPDM middleware technology enables data exchange between different engineering and product lifecycle management (PLM) systems, helping shipyards and offshore engineering companies manage increasingly complex digital workflows.



"Integrating AVEVA's Unified Engineering solution is essential to enabling end-to-end digital processes and seamless information flows in the shipbuilding and offshore industries," said Carsten Zerbst, Product Manager OpenPDM Ship at PROSTEP.



Matthew Miller, Marine Industry Principal at AVEVA, said improved integration between engineering and manufacturing systems is essential to shortening development cycles.



The expanded partnership will provide PROSTEP broader access to AVEVA technology, supporting more capable connectors and simplified maintenance while helping shipbuilders integrate data from multiple sources into comprehensive digital ship models.



