AWO Targets Action on Falls Overboard Prevention

On August 28, the American Waterways Operators (AWO) organized the second annual Falls Overboard Safety Standdown Day. Falls overboard are the leading cause of mariner fatalities in the tugboat, towboat, and barge industry.

Participating companies and stakeholders were encouraged to pause briefly on August 28 to review falls overboard prevention procedures with crew; reinforce safe deck behavior, buddy systems, fall restraint use and proper PPE.

They were also encouraged to promote falls overboard prevention by sharing their company’s participation on social media using the hashtags #StopFallsOverboard and #AWOSafety, to show industry unity and raise awareness.

AWO has highlighted its Falls Overboard Prevention Report, a comprehensive, industry-informed resource designed to help vessel operators and mariners identify contributing causes of falls overboard and prioritize controls, apply practical, scalable safety improvements across different vessel types and strengthen Safety Management Systems (SMS) with proven, layered defense strategies.

“Falls Overboard Safety Standdown Day is a shining example of our industry’s commitment to instilling a strong safety culture on our waterways. Safety is a process of continuous improvement, and we are proud to see AWO members and partners answer the call to raise awareness of falls overboard risks and highlight preventative actions that can save lives,” said Mike Breslin, AWO Senior Director – Safety & Sustainability.

“Our mariners are the lifeblood of the tugboat, towboat, and barge industry – their safety is our highest priority. Falls Overboard Safety Standdown Day shows this commitment is shared at every level, from the deck, to the wheelhouse, to the boardroom,” said Patrick Cheramie, AVP Safety, Training & Marine Assurance, American Commercial Barge Line and Chairman, AWO’s Falls Overboard Prevention Working Group.





