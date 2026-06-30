AYK Energy to Provide Batteries to Grimaldi Groups' RoPax Vessels

AYK Energy has secured a deal to supply its 2073kWh OrionAN batteries to nine RoPax vessels being constructed for Grimaldi Group as part of its fleet renewal program.

The vessels commissioned are being built at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Weihai) and will be delivered in 2028-2030.

Six of the ships will be deployed in the Mediterranean under the Grimaldi Lines and Minoan Lines brands, while three will be operated by Finnlines in the Baltic Sea.

The RoPax vessels have been designed to elevate the quality of maritime transport for both rolling cargo and passengers in the Mediterranean and the Baltic Sea. They will feature multi-fuel engines capable of running on methanol along with a suite of green technologies, including modern hull and high-efficiency propeller design, shore power connectivity, and waste heat recovery systems.

The OrionAN marine batteries being provided by AYK will play a role in enhancing its new vessels’ energy efficiency and environmental performance. They are part of AYK’s latest range, which received DNV type approval last year, reinforcing their compliance with stringent maritime safety and performance standards.