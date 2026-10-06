AYK Energy to Supply Batteries to Four New Electric Tugs

Battery manufacturer AYK Energy has announced further growth in the workboat industry after striking its latest deal with Kongsberg Maritime to supply batteries for four new fully electric Svitzer TRAnsverse tugs.

The deal builds on five previous Svitzer hybrid electric tug projects AYK has worked on. The vessels are being built at the Cochin Shipyard in India and will see each tug equipped with an ABS-certified 4,838kWh OrionAN+ battery system with an option for four further vessels.

AYK’s batteries will integrate into Kongsberg Maritime’s system, which includes the complete electrical and automation architecture of the tugs, including DC and AC switchboards, permanent magnet propulsion motors, K-Chief control systems and shore charging equipment.

The latest Svitzer link follows another deal with the company after AYK supplied its ABS-certified AriesA 6MWh battery system for Svitzer Balder, built by Uzmar shipyard in Türkiye.