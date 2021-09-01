Babcock, HHI ink deal on S. Korea's new Aircraft Carrier Program

Babcock International Group signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd (HHI), to focus on the Republic of Korea’s CVX Aircraft Carrier Program opportunity.

John Howie, Babcock Group’s Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, signed the MoU on behalf of the company with Mr. Sam-Hyun Ka, CEO, Korean Shipbuilding and Offshore Engineering (KSOE), the holding company of HHI at the Babcock Korea Limited facility in Busan. The agreement brings the two parties closer together, recognizing that working collaboratively their individual expertise and capabilities can further support the design and build of the new CVX Aircraft Carrier that the Republic of Korea is intending to commission.

“As a lead partner within the Aircraft Carrier Alliance that designed, built and delivered the Queen Elizabeth Class Carriers for the UK, we are delighted to be able to sign this Memorandum of Understanding with HHI," said Howie. "Babcock has the proven capabilities to deliver large scale

complex programs and by affirming our already strong relationship with Hyundai Heavy Industries, the world’s largest shipbuilder