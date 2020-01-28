Bahrain LNG Import Terminal Complete

Bahrain LNG, the developer and owner of the first LNG receiving and regasification terminal developed on a public-private partnership (PPP) basis, has completed the mechanical construction and commissioning of the terminal.



The customer is paying Bahrain LNG as of completion and is sending out the last of the commissioning cargo so that the FSU Bahrain Spirit can redeploy on short‐term trade as intended. Most of the construction and commissioning contractors were able to be demobilized accordingly.



Shaikh Mohamed bin Khalifa Al‐Khalifa, Minister of Oil of the Kingdom of Bahrain, said: “The achievement of Construction Completion for the Bahrain LNG receiving and regasification terminal is a critical milestone for this project which is of strategic importance to the energy sector of the Kingdom of Bahrain. We sincerely congratulate all Parties involved in this tremendous achievement, and we look forward to the upcoming commencement of commercial operations in order to secure regasification services to the Kingdom of Bahrain.”



Bahrain LNG is jointly owned by the Oil and Gas Holding Company and a consortium consisting of Teekay LNG Operating L.L.C., Gulf Investment Corporation and Samsung C&T Corporation.



The Terminal comprises of a Floating Storage Unit, an offshore LNG receiving jetty and breakwater, an adjacent regasification platform, subsea gas pipelines from the platform to shore, an onshore gas receiving facility, and an onshore nitrogen production facility.