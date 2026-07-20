Balenciaga Returns to Shipbuilding After AD Ports Unit Takeover

Spain's Balenciaga Shipyard has restarted operations with the keel laying of its first vessel under new owner SAFEEN Drydocks, marking the revival of the historic Basque shipbuilder following its acquisition by the AD Ports Group subsidiary.

The vessel is an offshore support tug and is one of two tugs currently in the yard's order book, which the company said positions Balenciaga to compete for work in the European offshore and renewable energy sectors.

The keel laying ceremony, held at the shipyard in Zumaia in Spain's Basque Country, marks the first vessel to enter construction since SAFEEN Drydocks acquired the yard. Balenciaga said it is also targeting additional contracts in the offshore wind sector, where demand for specialised vessels continues to grow.

The shipyard, founded in 1921 and formerly known as Astilleros Balenciaga, said it is investing in its workforce, facilities, automation and supply chain under its new ownership while working with local and regional industrial partners.

“This keel laying is more than the start of a build, it is proof that Balenciaga Shipyard is back. The people of this yard have kept its spirit alive through difficult years, and today we begin to build on that foundation. We are grateful to AD Ports Group for their commitment and to everyone who has believed in this yard,” said Santiago Bardal, Director General of Balenciaga Shipyard.

“The restart of operations at Balenciaga Shipyard marks an important milestone in our long-term commitment to strengthening advanced shipbuilding capabilities in Europe and supporting the growth of the offshore and renewable energy sectors.

"This first keel laying under new ownership demonstrates the confidence we have in the yard’s people, heritage, and technical expertise, as well as its potential to deliver specialized vessels for customers across key international markets,” added Ammar Al Shaiba, Chief Executive Officer of the Maritime & Shipping Cluster at AD Ports Group.