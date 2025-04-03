Baltic Exchange Launches Fuel Equivalence Converter

The Baltic Exchange has launched the maritime industry’s first free Fuel Equivalence Converter, a digital calculator that helps owners, traders, brokers and charterers to navigate the complexity of the physical properties of the wide variety of marine fuels that are currently available on the market.

The converter enables users to compare the mass, volume and energy content of various traditional bunker and green fuel options to better understand how their bunker supplies would be impacted to achieve an equivalent energy level.

The fuel consumption of the Baltic standard ship is expressed in terms of metric tonnes per day of marine fuel oil. The Fuel Equivalence Convertor can be used to quickly find the volume or mass of an alternative fuel to provide a similar amount of energy.

At present, the converter includes VLSFO, HFO, LSFO Crude, LSFO Blend, ULSFO, MDO & MGO, LNG, ammonia and methanol. It also includes various unit types, including metric tonnes (mt), cubic meters (cbm) and MMBtu.

For example, the fuel consumption for a 300,000 dwt VLCC at an eco-speed of 11 knots and in laden condition is 39.8 mt of VLSFO. The Baltic Exchange’s Fuel Equivalence Converter shows that this vessel would require 38.4 mt of MGO or 33.4 mt of LNG in order to achieve the same energy levels. Similarly, the converter shows that the same vessel would require 82.4 mt of methanol or 88.2 mt of ammonia to achieve the same level of output.



