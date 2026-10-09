Baltic Nations Push for EU Ban on Russian Grain Exports

Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia proposed a European Union ban on Friday on Russian grain exports through the bloc in a letter addressed to European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The Baltic states are seeking to end shipments of Russian grain through their ports after Moscow stepped up the transits in response to attacks by Ukraine on its Black Sea ports, with Estonia last week announcing the first ban.

"The EU must not become a channel through which Russia compensates for the economic consequences of its own aggression," the letter read.

Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal intends to raise the issue at next week's European Council meeting, according to a separate statement from the Estonian government.

The Russian embassy in Estonia said in an emailed statement that "decisions made by the Estonian government often raise questions in business circles and among society"

The Russian embassies in Latvia and Lithuania did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Lithuanian Prime Minister Mindaugas Sinkevicius on Thursday proposed the measure and also suggested the EU should impose sanctions on Russian agricultural oligarchs who support the war in Ukraine.

"Lithuania will propose not only banning such transit but also adding specific Russian agricultural oligarchs who support the war to the list of sanctioned individuals," he wrote in a post on Facebook.

(Reuters)