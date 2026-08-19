Baltic Shipping Adds Wind-Assisted Hybrid Coasters

Danish shortsea operator Baltic Shipping Company has added two new Damen-built hybrid coasters equipped with wind-assisted propulsion and battery systems to its fleet.



The 3,550-dwt sister vessels Baltic Iron and Baltic Timber are each fitted with two Econowind VentoFoils, which are expected to reduce fuel consumption by up to 12% by harnessing wind to generate supplementary propulsion.



The VentoFoils generate aerodynamic thrust that reduces the propulsion power required from the vessels' main engines, cutting both fuel consumption and associated CO2 emissions. The ships also feature large battery packs, creating a hybrid propulsion arrangement designed to further improve operating efficiency.



Baltic Timber was the first of the pair to enter service and has now been joined by Baltic Iron. Both are in commercial operation under Baltic Shipping Company's management, targeting the European shortsea trades.



“The combination of VentoFoils and a large battery pack represents an important step towards more energy-efficient shipping,” said Ronnie Hulstrøm, CEO of Baltic Shipping Company. “It demonstrates what can already be achieved with technologies available today.”



Hulstrøm said the ships also respond to increasing customer demand for reducing the carbon footprint associated with maritime transportation.



The addition of Baltic Iron and Baltic Timber brings wind-assisted propulsion into Baltic Shipping's commercial fleet at a time when shipowners are increasingly evaluating technologies that can reduce fuel consumption without waiting for widespread availability of alternative fuels.



Baltic Shipping specializes in European shortsea shipping and has approximately 95 dry cargo vessels under commercial management and charter. Its activities include chartering, ship management, vessel operations, project cargo and port services.



