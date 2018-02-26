Seadrill Announces Status on Bankruptcy Case

Seadrill succeeded in reaching a global settlement with an ad hoc group of bondholders, the official committee of unsecured creditors, and other major creditors in its chapter 11 cases.

As a result of the settlement, approximately 70% of the Company's bondholders by principal amount have now signed an agreement to support the Company's restructuring. Approximately 99% of the Company's bank lenders by principal amount had previously signed and remain party to the agreement.

Commenting on the developments, Anton Dibowitz, CEO and President of Seadrill Management, said: "The settlement is a pivotal moment in our efforts to implement a broadly-consensual comprehensive restructuring plan. We now have virtually all of our bank lenders, a supermajority of our bonds, the official creditors' committee, newbuild contract counterparties, and our largest shareholder supporting our restructuring. We look forward to the successful implementation of the transaction in the near future."

The company, once the world’s largest offshore driller by market value, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection with debt and liabilities of over $10 billion last September after a sharp drop in oil prices in 2014 cut demand for rigs.

The settlement adds additional bondholders as commitment parties to the Company's approximately $1 billion new capital raise and also significantly increases proposed distributions to general unsecured creditors under the plan.