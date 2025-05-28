BAR Technologies Earns BV Approval for WindWings

BAR Technologies has secured a Bureau Veritas (BV) Type Approval Design Certificate (TADC) for its 37.5m WindWings®, a globally deployable wind propulsion system.

Following an extensive and detailed review by Bureau Veritas, the TADC confirms that WindWings meets stringent international standards across structural design, material selection, load handling and supporting control systems.

This official endorsement offers shipowners and operators the assurance to adopt WindWings with confidence on BV-classed vessels, whether through retrofit or newbuild programs.

The 37.5m WindWing features a patented three-element rigid wingsail configuration that delivers 2.5 times the lift of traditional single-element designs and does not require power for continuous spinning rotors nor suction fans seen in other technologies.

With passive boundary layer control and a fail-safe feathering mechanism, each WindWing saves an average of 1.5t/fuel and 4.7t of CO2 per day on global routes.

Union Maritime Ltd (UML) is among the first to integrate WindWings under BV classification, with multiple vessel installations planned.

The Bureau Veritas approval follows BAR Technologies' earlier TADC award from DNV, placing WindWings among the few wind-assisted propulsion solutions certified by more than one IACS-class society.



