Batteries at Sea: Not All-Electric, Not Everywhere but Increasingly Essential

For much of the maritime industry, the energy transition has been discussed in terms of alternative fuels – primarily LNG, methanol, ammonia, or hydrogen. Batteries have often been treated as a narrow tool for limited-purpose vessels, such as water taxis and harbor craft. That view is becoming too constrained.

The importance of batteries comes not from technology enthusiasm alone. Global shipping accounts for roughly 3% of planet-warming emissions. Meanwhile, International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) 2023 GHG Strategy targets net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from international shipping by or around 2050. A 2030 ambition is for zero or near-zero GHG technologies, fuels, and energy sources to represent at least 5%, striving for 10%, of energy used by international shipping.

Compliance is becoming a material cost line item.

Under current and emerging IMO and European Union (EU) regulations, including the EU Emissions Trading Scheme (EU ETS) and the Fuel EU Maritime Regulation, compliance costs are projected to reach around $600/tMGO by 2030 and above $1,000/tMGO by 2035 (Figure 1), while world bunker prices stand at about $700-800/MT. That makes electrification not just an environmentally friendly choice, but a financial and operational strategy. The practical question is not whether batteries will replace marine fuels across all vessel classes. They will not. The more useful question is where batteries can boost operating economics, facilitate regulatory compliance, reduce redundancy, and improve emissions performance within a specific vessel duty cycle.



Figure 1: Projected cost of CO2 compliance based on emissions payments



Source: Intelatus Global Partners’ interpretation of Corvus Energy data.







The Market is Moving, but Unevenly

Recent industry reporting suggests the installed base is no longer small. As of mid-2025, there were slightly more than 1,000 battery-equipped vessels in operation globally and roughly 550 more on order. Notable is the split – around 65% of those vessels are hybrids with batteries charged by main engines, about 17% are plug-in hybrids, and a further 17% are pure electric.

That tells the story – for most of the market, batteries are not arriving first as an all-electric propulsion system. They are coming as part of a broader vessel energy architecture, usually paired with engines, shore power, or eventually fuel cells. A harbor tug requires high power over short intervals, an offshore support vessel may need load smoothing during dynamic positioning, a cruise ship may use batteries to reduce hotel-load emissions in port, and a coastal cargo vessel may combine battery propulsion with shore charging and auxiliary generators.

A second pattern is geographic. More than two-thirds of battery vessels are operating in Europe and, specifically, Norway. This reflects policy support, port charging availability, short-sea operating patterns, and access to relatively low-carbon electricity in the regions where battery deployment has moved fastest.



Chemistry Matters, but System Design Matters More

Marine battery discussions often drift quickly into chemistry, and for good reason. Varying lithium-ion chemistries offer different trade-offs in energy density, safety, cycle life, charging speed, and cost. Nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) and nickel-cobalt-aluminum (NCA) chemistries remain attractive where space and weight are constrained – they support higher C-rates and increased energy density, while demonstrating declining costs. Lithium iron phosphate, or LFP, is also gaining ground and beginning to compete with NMC and NCA batteries – C-rates, energy density, shelf life, and cycle life are improving, while prices remain lower than those of NMC and NCA. Across the market, annual cell-level energy density gains of roughly 10-15% are broadening design options, although newer chemistries still require further improvement before they become broadly suitable for marine propulsion.

Still, chemistry alone does not decide project viability. In shipping, the battery is part of a tightly engineered energy storage system – cells, modules, racks, battery management system, thermal management, ventilation, fire detection, electrical protection, enclosure design, and integration with the vessel power management system. A technically attractive cell chemistry can become a poor marine choice if the design is unsuitable for the given purpose or complicates certification, system integration, and lifecycle support.



Hybridization May Be the Main Market

The maritime battery is no longer just a propulsion substitute for diesel – it is becoming an enabler for hybrid propulsion, lower-emission port operations through shore power integration, and future fuel-cell architectures. Batteries can improve performance and cut fuel consumption and CO2 emissions, with battery-hybrid systems delivering roughly 12-30% fuel reduction when used for peak shaving and spinning reserve.

Batteries can support dynamic positioning and reduce the need to keep multiple engines running at low load. In larger ocean-going vessels, they can also help manage short, variable power peaks from equipment such as cranes, winches, and thrusters. By covering these dynamic loads and replacing part of the auxiliary-engine spinning reserve, batteries allow engines to operate closer to optimal load. To demonstrate, research comparing a hypothetical battery-electric container ship with an international combustion engine (ICE)-powered vessel running on e-methanol found that the former option reduced life-cycle renewable energy demand by more than 60%. Direct electricity – including shore power and battery charging – required roughly as much renewable energy as the electricity consumed in e-fuel production.

This is where batteries become commercially compelling. A battery does not have to carry the full voyage to create value. If it cuts fuel use in regulated environments, trims emissions, and improves machinery response during demanding operations, it can earn its place without turning the vessel into a fully electric ship. Analysis shows that partial electrification of smaller merchant vessels on short voyages could address up to 17% of CO2 emissions in the relevant vessel segments, while reducing renewable-energy demand by more than 65% compared with a methanol dual-fuel internal ICE baseline and freeing up 1.8 EJ of renewable energy for e-fuel production. In this case, the battery is not competing with the future fuel. It is what makes the future fuel usable.



Where Electrification Is Already Working

For now, the clearest commercial wins are in point-to-point short-sea and repetitive-route operations.

Ferries remain the reference case. Norway's MF Ampere, in service since 2015 on the Lavik-Oppedal route, proves that electric ferry operation could cut both emissions and operating costs – annual CO2 reductions are reported at 2,700 tons and operating cost per crossing down 85-90% versus a conventional ferry. The largest in its class NB1091 Hinnoy, delivered for the Bognes-Lodingen route, points to the next scale-up – the milestone is not a faster crossing, but a one-hour, weather-exposed battery-electric ferry service at about 13-14 knots, carrying up to 399 passengers and 120 cars.

Cargo is following, but only where routes and infrastructure fit. Yara Birkeland operates as a short-route electric container vessel in Norway, with 120 TEU capacity , 3,200 DWT , and a 6.8 MWh battery. By April 2024, it had completed 175 voyages and moved 21,826 containers.

Going forward, Enova-backed Eitzen Avanti vessels are designed with battery packs above 100 MWh and capacity for 850 containers, making them the world's largest battery-powered container ships. They are forecast to avoid 20,836 tons of CO2 equivalent annually. In China, COSCO Shipping Green Water 01 and Green Water 02 are 10,000 DWT, 700 TEU river-sea pure battery-powered containerships. At the time of construction, these were the world’s largest electric container ships at the time of construction saving around 3,217 tons of carbon pollution per year.

Tugs and service vessels are another frontier. Tugboats work close to shore, return frequently to base, and need short bursts of high power – a well-suited profile for batteries. For example, Crowley's eWolf in San Diego is the first all-electric ship-assist harbor tug in the United States. Several other ports are pursuing federal funding to invest in fully electric tugs under the U.S. Green Ports Program. Offshore wind service vessels are moving in the same direction. Bibby Marine’s electric commissioning service offshore vessel (eCSOV) will combine a powerful battery system with dual-fuel methanol engines, operate a full day on battery alone, and charge from offshore wind farms. Savings are estimated at 175,000 tons of CO2 over a 25-year life compared with a conventional service operations vessel (SOV).



A Practical Decarbonization Tool, Not a Silver Bullet



The all-or-nothing debate around electrification misses the point. Success cases do not make all shipping battery-electric yet. They show that electrification is bankable where routes are known, power demand is manageable, and design can be matched to operational need. At the current stage, all-battery blue-sea transportation and long haul are not practical due to size and weight constraints along with range anxiety. However, batteries can support diesel or dual-fuel ICE in a hybrid setup.

For shipowners and designers, the screening questions are straightforward. Is the route fixed? Is charging available? Are power loads intermittent? Does the vessel need spinning reserve, quieter operation, or better engine loading? If the answer to several of those questions is “yes”, the battery starts to look less like an experiment and more like a practical piece of marine equipment.

The strongest battery projects in shipping are driven not by hype but by practicality – duty cycle, infrastructure, and operating logic. That is also why the technology is likely to spread further – not as a silver bullet, but as one of the most useful tools now available for decarbonizing the parts of shipping that can act first.

Sources

1.COSCO Shipping Holdings

2.EUR-Lex | European Union official website

3.Ship & Bunker

4.Maritime Reporter & Engineering News

5.Riviera Maritime Media

6.DNV (Det Norske Veritas)

7.Marine Technology Society Dynamic Positioning Committee

8.MAN Energy Solutions

9.Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping

10.Corvus Energy

11.Offshore-Energy.biz

12.Yara International

13.Electrive

14.Bibby Marine

15.International Maritime Organization