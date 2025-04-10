Battery Electric Tug Designed for Shandong Port

Robert Allan Ltd. has been awarded a contract to design an AmpRA 3600 battery-electric tug for Shandong Port Group – Rizhao Port Towing Company, in China.

Two vessels will be constructed at Rizhao Gangda Shipbuilding Heavy Industry and will be the fifth and sixth tugs designed by Robert Allan Ltd. for this owner.

Following on the development of the successful battery-electric and hybrid designs operation in Canada, Chile, Norway, The Netherlands, Türkiye, and the US, this new design, with over 7MW of battery capacity, will be the largest and most powerful to date.

The Shandong Port Group is a major port operator in China and is one of the largest ports in the world based on cargo volume. These new tugs are a significant milestone on the path to decarbonizing port infrastructure in China.



