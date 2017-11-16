US to Become Oil and Gas World Leader in Long Term - IEA

Related News
US Navy: Back to Basics
The U.S. Navy has a well-deserved reputation for seamanship in trying conditions. Recently though, the Navy has suffered…
Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia sign MOU for Joint Hydrographic Survey
To demonstrate multilateral cooperation between littoral states and stakeholders to improve navigational safety in the Straits…
Nimitz Carrier Strike Group Enters 7th Fleet
The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) with embarked Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 11 and Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 11, and Destroyer…
Maritime Cyber Security: The Wrong Formula
For many industries, cyber security is about target hardening and perimeter defense. This makes sense, as cyber security…
Technology Cooperation for Low-Carbon Shipping
The Global MTTC Network (GMN) maritime technology project, run by International Maritime Organization (IMO) and funded by the European Union…
AI to Estimate Vessel Speed and Fuel Consumption
Mitsui O.S.K. This project is a part of MOL's initiative to assess the effectiveness of AI technology, and aims to reduce…
APM Terminals Poti Upgrades Tugboat Services
APM Terminals Poti has added two Azimuth Stern-Drive (ASD) tugboats from the Maersk Transport & Logistics sister brand Svitzer…
Philippines Completes Scientific Survey in Disputed Sea
The Philippines has completed an 18-day scientific survey in the South China Sea to assess the condition of coral reefs and draw a nautical map of disputed area…
BW Group, Mitsui Form FSRU Joint Venture
A joint venture agreement between Japan’s Mitsui & Co. and Singapore’s BW Group Limited will see Mitsui purchase a 49 percent…
SAR Vessel Passes Capsize Test with Engines Running
Damen – in cooperation with the Turkish Coast Guard, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and engine manufacturer…
Pakistani Shipbreaking Plot Sealed Off
Shipbreaking plot no. 54 in Gadani, Pakistan, was sealed off after a massive fire broke out on-board the ship ACES (IMO 8021830)…
Top Maritime News
Australia Names 'Ferry McFerryFace' to Crew's Dismay
Australia “brings a smile” with Ferry McFerryface, but not everyone gets the joke. In the grand tradition of Britain’s Boaty McBoatface
Boskalis Expanding Subsea
Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. (Boskalis) is set to expand its market position in the area of subsea services
UK Ship Register Signs its First Unmanned Vessel
The UK Ship Register has signed its first ever unmanned vessel to the flag, showing how it is adapting to the changes of the maritime industry.
Pakistani Shipbreaking Plot Sealed Off
Shipbreaking plot no. 54 in Gadani, Pakistan, was sealed off after a massive fire broke out on-board the ship ACES (IMO 8021830)