Marine Link
Thursday, November 16, 2017

US to Become Oil and Gas World Leader in Long Term - IEA

November 16, 2017

© travelview / Adobe Stock

© travelview / Adobe Stock

The head of the International Energy Agency Fatih Birol said on Thursday the United States would - in the long term - become the "undisputed leader of oil and gas production worldwide".
 
Speaking at the U.N. climate conference in Bonn, Germany, he said the agency expected oil markets to rebalance next year if oil demand remained "more or less" as robust as it is today and if OPEC and non-OPEC continued with their oil production cuts.
 
 
(Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar; Editing by Mark Potter)
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Nov 2017 - The Workboat Edition

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News