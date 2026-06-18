Marine Link
Thursday, June 18, 2026

BeHydro Receives Lloyd’s Register First Class Approval for Hydrogen Marine Engine

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

June 18, 2026

The attached image shows (L-R) Michail Cheliotis – Marine Surveyor, Lloyd’s Register; Peter Van de Graaf – Strategic Key Account Business Partner, Lloyd’s Register; Tim Berckmoes - CEO, Anglo Belgian Corporation; Louis Vercauter - Project Coordinator, CMB.TECH; Edward Belderbos - Project Engineer, Anglo Belgian Corporation; Arthur Ghekiere - Project Engineer, Anglo Belgian Corporation. ©&nbsp;Lloyd’s Register

The attached image shows (L-R) Michail Cheliotis – Marine Surveyor, Lloyd’s Register; Peter Van de Graaf – Strategic Key Account Business Partner, Lloyd’s Register; Tim Berckmoes - CEO, Anglo Belgian Corporation; Louis Vercauter - Project Coordinator, CMB.TECH; Edward Belderbos - Project Engineer, Anglo Belgian Corporation; Arthur Ghekiere - Project Engineer, Anglo Belgian Corporation. ©&nbsp;Lloyd’s Register

Lloyd’s Register (LR) has issued the first Type Approval Certificate for a 100% hydrogen-fueled, spark-ignited marine engine.

The approval has been awarded to the hydrogen engine developed by BeHydro and confirms the design meets LR’s requirements for safety, performance and reliability in marine applications.

The engine has been developed and tested at ABC Engines’ facility in Ghent and is designed to operate entirely on hydrogen, without the need for pilot fuels. This simplifies system design and removes onboard carbon emissions at source, positioning the technology as a practical option for operators exploring zero-carbon propulsion.

LR previously awarded Type Approval to BeHydro for its hydrogen-powered dual-fuel engine in 2023, which was the first Type Approval for a dual-fuel hydrogen engine.

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