Oslo-based bulk carrier owner/operator Belships announced it has appointed Yngve Aslaksen Gram as CFO.

Gram, who currently serves as the company's VP Finance, will assume his new position on July 1, 2022, succeeding Osvald Fossholm, who has decided to retire.

Fossholm joined Belships in 1990, and has served as CFO since 2008. He will remain available for Belships during a transition period, the company said.