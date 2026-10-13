Ben Rogers Moves into Expanded Role at Brenock Technology

Brenock Technology, LLC, a provider of software applications and consulting services for the cruise and marine sectors, announced that Ben Rogers, senior vice president of technology, engineering and product development, will lead its day-to-day operations in an expanded role.

Since joining Brenock in 2009, Rogers has been central to the company’s technology development and evolution. He has guided the strategic direction and operational execution of its SaaS platforms, technology infrastructure, software development, and customer support. In his expanded role, Rogers will lead Brenock’s day-to-day operations and oversee its product development and growth.

The leadership transition comes as Manus Walsh steps down from his role to explore new opportunities. Walsh founded Brenock in 1995 and helped build the company into a leading technology partner to the cruise and broader maritime industries.

This update builds on Carrix’s increased investment in Brenock in 2025. With the continued support of SSA Marine, a Carrix company, Brenock has the resources and operational expertise to advance the technology that cruise lines rely on for port operations, deployment planning, and crew management.

Michael-Angelo Nunez, vice president of customer success, will also expand his leadership role across Brenock, helping ensure the delivery of high-quality solutions and exceptional customer service.